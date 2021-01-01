BC Black Cherry Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-Pack
by FlowrWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
BC Black Cherry is a potent, Indica-dominant cultivar with a pungent aromatic profile of crisp apple, tart berries, fresh herbs and citrus zest. Formulated by the crossing of Black Cherry Pie and Purple Punch genetics, BC Black Cherry Punch is a potent, Indica-dominant cultivar flaunting violet leaves and bright orange pistils. It’s dark green and deep purple with a unique profile that offers pungent aromatics reminiscent of freshly baked goods.
About this brand
Flowr
About this strain
Black Cherry OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Black Cherry OG is an indica strain bred by Grand Daddy Purple that combines Ken’s OG with an unknown Granddaddy Purple hybrid. Dense buds take on an intense purple hue at the end of Black Cherry OG’s maturation and develop a sweet aroma like fruity tea. Relaxing full-body effects take over, ridding you of pain and insomnia while lifting the mood.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.