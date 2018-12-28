Delahaze is an award-winning cultivar known for its powerful, invigorating effects. Flowr’s BC Delahaze is expertly grown in our indoor facility to emphasize its potency and flavour, with citrus and mango notes. Carefully harvested, hand-trimmed and craft-cured, our BC Delahaze is sure to become one of your favourites.
Ordered some B.C. Delahaze by FLOWR through the O.C.S. Store. It was rated as being between 14 to 24 percent THC content. The 7 grams I got was listed as being only 17.49%. I was pretty disappointed. I smoked some and it was mediocre to say the least. I even paid a bit more for this than most of the other brands. I won't be ordering it again.
goobafish
on November 22nd, 2018
Wonderful citrus haze aroma to this bud. True to its genetics, the bud was a little more wiry than some of their other strains, but covered with beautiful orange hairs. A very tasty bud with great effects that I will be sure to order again.
DelaHaze by Paradise Seeds is a 70% sativa strain bred from Mango Haze and California Lemon Skunk genetics. To the delight of commercial growers, DelaHaze has the energetic effect profile of a Haze sativa while still offering sizeable yields and a moderate flowering time. Mango and citrus notes express themselves loudly and bring a sweet overtone to the strain's earthy, spicy aroma. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa delivers uplifting cerebral energy that fuels creativity, focus, and happiness, and then tapers into calm relaxation in time.