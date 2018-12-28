DoobyDaze on December 28th, 2018

Ordered some B.C. Delahaze by FLOWR through the O.C.S. Store. It was rated as being between 14 to 24 percent THC content. The 7 grams I got was listed as being only 17.49%. I was pretty disappointed. I smoked some and it was mediocre to say the least. I even paid a bit more for this than most of the other brands. I won't be ordering it again.