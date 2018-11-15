Hippysoulrider
on November 15th, 2018
Nice Social strain good body high that doesn't put you to sleep and munchies are minimal. I really enjoy this strain, first legal strain that I have purchased.
A hybrid of two classic genetics, Jack Herer and NY Diesel. This strain is expertly grown in our state-of-the-art facilities to expand its potency and terpene profile. As with all our products, BC Diesel is hand trimmed and craft cured.
