BC Diesel

by Flowr

A hybrid of two classic genetics, Jack Herer and NY Diesel. This strain is expertly grown in our state-of-the-art facilities to expand its potency and terpene profile. As with all our products, BC Diesel is hand trimmed and craft cured.

Hippysoulrider

Nice Social strain good body high that doesn't put you to sleep and munchies are minimal. I really enjoy this strain, first legal strain that I have purchased.

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.