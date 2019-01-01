 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BC Durga Mata

by Flowr

BC Durga Mata

About this product

Flowr’s BC Durga Mata is a unique Indica hybrid. It’s heavy body effects are long-lasting but not sedating. Expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna, this product is hand-trimmed and craft cured for a premium, and thoroughly enjoyable experience.

About this strain

Durga Mata

Durga Mata

Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.

About this brand

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.