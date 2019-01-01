About this product
Flowr’s BC Durga Mata is a unique Indica hybrid. It’s heavy body effects are long-lasting but not sedating. Expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna, this product is hand-trimmed and craft cured for a premium, and thoroughly enjoyable experience.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Durga Mata
Durga Mata, bred by Paradise Seeds, is an indica-driven strain. Despite being 90% indica, it acts unlike other predominately indica strains. With flavors best described as reminiscent of Turkish Delight, it offers a long-lasting relaxing body buzz without the couch potato effect. This strain has a natural resistance to pests and survives through rough treatment, which makes it a recommended choice for beginners and outdoor growers.