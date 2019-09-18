 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BC Durga Mata 2 CBD

BC Durga Mata 2 CBD

by Flowr

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Flowr Cannabis Flower BC Durga Mata 2 CBD

About this product

Flowr’s BC Durga Mata is a unique high CBD cultivar with dense buds and beautiful cloudy trichomes. Refreshing and minty in flavour, it has pleasant light taste and aroma. Expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna, this product is hand-trimmed for a premium, consistent whole-flower experience.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

NickKoziolek

A really great strain. I have a reasonably low tolerance, as I just never smoke very high THC strains, or strain in very high quantities. I really enjoyed the body high this strain provided. I found that the high that I got lacked (almost completely, but not quite) the anxiety I usually get when smoking cannabis. Would highly recommend for anybody who experiences anxiety, and can do with a lower THC level.

goobafish

Strong terpenes, a great flavor and fairly potent. Very nice all-around CBD bud. The buds were fairly large and crystally.

About this brand

Flowr Logo
Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.