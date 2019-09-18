NickKoziolek on September 18th, 2019

A really great strain. I have a reasonably low tolerance, as I just never smoke very high THC strains, or strain in very high quantities. I really enjoyed the body high this strain provided. I found that the high that I got lacked (almost completely, but not quite) the anxiety I usually get when smoking cannabis. Would highly recommend for anybody who experiences anxiety, and can do with a lower THC level.