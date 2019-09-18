Flowr’s BC Durga Mata is a unique high CBD cultivar with dense buds and beautiful cloudy trichomes. Refreshing and minty in flavour, it has pleasant light taste and aroma. Expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna, this product is hand-trimmed for a premium, consistent whole-flower experience.
A really great strain. I have a reasonably low tolerance, as I just never smoke very high THC strains, or strain in very high quantities. I really enjoyed the body high this strain provided. I found that the high that I got lacked (almost completely, but not quite) the anxiety I usually get when smoking cannabis. Would highly recommend for anybody who experiences anxiety, and can do with a lower THC level.
goobafish
on November 22nd, 2018
Strong terpenes, a great flavor and fairly potent. Very nice all-around CBD bud. The buds were fairly large and crystally.