 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. BC Lemon Thai Kush

BC Lemon Thai Kush

by Flowr

Write a review
Flowr Cannabis Flower BC Lemon Thai Kush

About this product

Flowr’s Thai Citrus (Lemon Thai Kush) has a unique lemony-mint flavour. Grown in a state-of-the-art facility in Kelowna.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai

Lemon Thai is great for those looking for a little extra creative spark. Originally produced by Dutch Flowers, Lemon Thai is a cross between a Thai sativa and a Hawaiian strain. Taking after its Thai parentage, the effects of this strain are extremely cerebral, allowing users to feel introspective, focused, and thoughtful. This strain features a pleasant lemony-mint taste and typically flowers in 10 weeks. Lemon Thai produces high yields both indoors and outdoors but appreciates a lot of space to grow.

About this brand

Flowr Logo
Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.