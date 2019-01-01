About this product
Flowr’s BC Sensi Star is a legendary indica renowned for its dark Green and Purple colouration with sparkling crystal trichomes. This exceptional product is expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna to emphasize its potency and flavour, which consists of earthy undertones with a hint of berry. Hand-trimmed and craft cured, Sensi Star is a must for everyone’s core product set.
About this strain
Sensi Star
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods.