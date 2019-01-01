 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BC Sensi Star

by Flowr

Flowr Cannabis Flower BC Sensi Star

About this product

Flowr’s BC Sensi Star is a legendary indica renowned for its dark Green and Purple colouration with sparkling crystal trichomes. This exceptional product is expertly grown in our indoor facility in Kelowna to emphasize its potency and flavour, which consists of earthy undertones with a hint of berry. Hand-trimmed and craft cured, Sensi Star is a must for everyone’s core product set.

About this strain

Sensi Star

Sensi Star
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

About this brand

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.