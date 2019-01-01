About this product
With its genetic origins being slightly mysterious, Flowr’s BC Spoetnik is thought to have strong Afghani traits. With earthy aroma’s and hints of fruitiness, this is a complex and interesting variety. This exceptional product is craft grown in B.C. and hand-trimmed to emphasize its rich, dark green buds.
About this strain
Spoetnik #1
Spoetnik #1 by Paradise Seeds (not to be confused with Sputnik) is named for the CCCP satellite sent into space in 1957. While the full genetic cross remains a mystery, this plant exhibits strong Afghani traits, including rich, dark buds that have an earthy aroma intermixed with subtle fruitiness. This plant is tall and resilient, making it ideal for new growers seeking a plant with a larger than average yield.