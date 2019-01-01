 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Flowr

Flowr Cannabis Flower BC Spoetnik

About this product

With its genetic origins being slightly mysterious, Flowr’s BC Spoetnik is thought to have strong Afghani traits. With earthy aroma’s and hints of fruitiness, this is a complex and interesting variety. This exceptional product is craft grown in B.C. and hand-trimmed to emphasize its rich, dark green buds.

About this strain

Spoetnik #1

Spoetnik #1 by Paradise Seeds (not to be confused with Sputnik) is named for the CCCP satellite sent into space in 1957. While the full genetic cross remains a mystery, this plant exhibits strong Afghani traits, including rich, dark buds that have an earthy aroma intermixed with subtle fruitiness. This plant is tall and resilient, making it ideal for new growers seeking a plant with a larger than average yield.  

About this brand

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.