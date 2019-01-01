 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
BC White Castle

by Flowr

Bred by Nirvana Genetics, White Castle was developed by crossing the legendary White Widow with a male Ice plant from Nirvana’s own genetic line. The dense bud structure from Ice mixes with the sometimes wispy White Widow buds, resulting in large yields of full, happy flowers that express strawberry, pine, and earthy tones. A well-balanced strain, White Castle retains uplifting effects that may offer pain relief.

Flowr is dedicated to enhancing the wellness & lifestyles of our customers through innovation & high-quality cannabis.