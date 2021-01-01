Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Blue Dream
$19.99MSRP
About this product
Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.
About this brand
Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
About this strain
Blue Dream
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Blue Dream is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Blueberry with Haze. Blue Dream produces a balancing high accompanied by full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the calming and euphoric effects that Blue Dream provides. Consumers also love the flavor - which smells and tastes just like sweet berries. Medical marijuana patients say Blue Dream delivers swift relief from symptoms associated with pain, depression, and nausea. Growers say this strain is best suited to the Sea of Green Method and has an average flowering time of 67 days. Fun Fact: Blue Dream originated in California and has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains.
