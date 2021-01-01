 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Durban Poison
Sativa

Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Durban Poison

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

About this strain

Durban Poison

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

