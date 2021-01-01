 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Green Crack
Sativa

Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Green Crack

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$19.99MSRP

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC Logo
Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

About this strain

Green Crack

Green Crack
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Green Crack is a potent sativa strain known for its energizing effects. But don’t let the name fool you: this is pure cannabis. Few strains compare to Green Crack’s sharp energy and focus as it induces an invigorating mental buzz that keeps you going throughout the day. With a tangy, fruity flavor redolent of mango, Green Crack is a great daytime strain that may help consumers fight fatigue, stress, and depression. Because the name "Green Crack" perpetuates a negative image of cannabis, some people have taken to calling this strain Cush (with a ‘C’) or Green Cush instead.

