  5. Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Sour Diesel
Sativa

Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Sour Diesel

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Terpene-Enhanced Liquidizer - Sour Diesel

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC Logo
Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

About this strain

Sour Diesel

Sour Diesel
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Sour Diesel, aka Sour D, is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Chemdawg and Super Skunk. Sour Diesel produces dreamy cerebral effects that are fast-acting and energizing. This strain features a pungent flavor profile that smells like diesel. Medical marijuana patients choose Sour Diesel to help relieve symptoms associated with depression, pain, and stress. Growers say this strain grows best in a dry, outdoor climate and has a flowering time of 77 days. Fun fact: Sour Diesel first became popular in the early 1990s and has been legendary ever since.

