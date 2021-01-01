 Loading…

Captain Fogg's ALCHEMY - Unflavored Liquidizer

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$15.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Fogg Labs ALCHEMY is a specially formulated glycerin vapor base which makes mixing extract- or concentrate- based e-liquid easy. Simply add extract to ALCHEMY, heat to 140 degrees or so and mix or shake. Works best with particulate- and wax- free products.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC Logo
Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

