  5. Captain Fogg's Reserve TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farm King Cake
Hybrid

Captain Fogg's Reserve TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farm King Cake

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$29.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains. No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes Natural Organic GMO-Free No PG, PEG, or VG A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

About this strain

Disco Glitter

King Cake is a clone-only strain from Oregon growers Golden Beaver Farms that combines Ken’s Granddaddy Purple with Mystic Gem and was originally released under the name Disco Glitter. It has tested at up to 20% THC and combines an uplifting and creative head high with a relaxing body feel. King Cake features a unique terpene profile that smells like sweet basil and licorice and produces frosty purple, green, and yellow flowers reminiscent of the Mardi Gras pastry after which it is named.

