  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Terpenes
  5. Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Glue Rilla
Hybrid

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Glue Rilla

by Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains. No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes Natural Organic GMO-Free No PG, PEG, or VG A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.

About this brand

Fogg Flavor Labs creates terpene profiles and other terpene-enhanced products.

About this strain

GG1

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Sister Glue (GG1) by GG Strains is the potent and flavorful sister strain to Original Glue (f.k.a. GG4), which took the fast lane to fame in recent years after snagging several Cannabis Cup awards. This indica-dominant phenotype has a more piney aroma than her sister, though they were bred from the same parent genetics (Chem’s Sister, Sour Dubb, and Chocolate Diesel). Patients typically look to Sister Glue (GG1)’s heavy-handed effects to treat pain and sleeplessness.

