Captain Fogg's TERPSauce - Golden Beaver Farms Lemon Kush
Captain Fogg's TERPSauce is a blend of terpenes mixed to the exact proportion found in individual strains. No THC, CBD or any other cannabinoid Pure, Steam Distilled Terpenes Natural Organic GMO-Free No PG, PEG, or VG A blend of pure terpenes, each flavor is based on a terpene ratio of a known strain. TERPSauce is appropriate for mixing with extracts or concentrates, generally with a ratio of 1 drop per gram.
Fogg Flavor Labs, LLC
Lemon Kush
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
The general consensus surrounding Lemon Kush is that is a cross between Master Kush and Lemon Joy. However, breeder specific variations exist. Alien Genetics, for example, explains their Lemon Kush as a hybrid between Lemon G, a prized strain from Ohio, and an Afghan Kush. The genetics are the only area of dispute as everyone will agree that the sweet flavors of lemon and citrus mix exceptionally well with the earthy kush undertones. The light green buds are covered in a white frosting of trichomes and provide uplifting and creative effects. Lemon Kush is the perfect solution for when the stresses of life have you feeling sour.
