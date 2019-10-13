 Loading…

  5. 1/2 Oz Smell Proof Container / Stash Jar - 250 ML - Black Ultraviolet UV Preserves Contents Longer

1/2 Oz Smell Proof Container / Stash Jar - 250 ML - Black Ultraviolet UV Preserves Contents Longer

by Formline Supply

$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

THE TOP SHELF HALF OUNCE ODOR PROOF STORAGE JARS - Formline uses a custom mold with specifications for thick premium quality glass which exceeds all competition. The bottom of the jar contains Grip edges designed to keep your glass from slipping out of your hands. PREVENT MOLDS AND INCREASE SHELF LIFE - UV protection reduces the chances of mold which keeps herb more fresh than a typical mason jar ULTIMATE PROTECTION WITH FORM FIT CARRYING CASE - Rest assured your UV Holistic Apothocary Jar and Lid will be safe in our custom carrying case designed exclusively for Formline Jars. Retail Box included! Makes a great gift EASY TO USE, NO MORE WASTING PRODUCT - No more dropping your contents on the floor. The wide mouth makes it easier to refill than a standard opening. Great for Essential Oils. 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE - Formline Supply is an American Brand and Company that you can trust. We are always responsive to our customers and you can be sure that your purchases here are backed by our 100% Satisfaction guarantee.

About this brand

Formline Supply is a leading manufacturer of Smell Proof Bags, Scent Proof Cases, and Odor Proof Containers. Established in 2017, Southern California's FORMLINE has quickly earned the reputation of having the highest quality storage products and unparalleled customer service. Find out why over 40,000 happy customers have chosen FORMLINE as their storage brand of choice. Free Shipping on Everything, 100% Satisfaction Guaranteed.

1 customer review

write a review

Sun Oct 13 2019
F........s
Love my UV jar Mine came with the protective case I have dropped it numerous times not a crack in it. Keeps everything airtight and waterproof Mainly it keeps things FRESH I love Formline Supply My go to for all things smell proof Awesome products and services