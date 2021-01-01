 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. French Aloha Crumble 1g

French Aloha Crumble 1g

by Freedom Farms

Write a review
Freedom Farms Concentrates Solvent French Aloha Crumble 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

French Aloha is the strong cerebral head buzz that provides lots of laughter. A descendant of the Pakalolo strain, this Sativa sends you on a semi-psychedelic head trip that keeps you smiling and laughing.

About this brand

Freedom Farms Logo

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review