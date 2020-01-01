 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin

by Fume

Write a review
Fume Concentrates Solventless Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin
Fume Concentrates Solventless Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin
Fume Concentrates Solventless Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin was extracted by FUME using craft grown flower from Safari Flower Company. BCP’s unique terpene profile of farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene and linalool gives the product a dark cherry flavour with sweet apple and grape notes. Our Hash Rosin is a first press made using premium quality 45u – 120u ice water bubble hash. From start to finish the product was handled with an uncompromising level of care to create pungent and fresh extract.

About this brand

Fume Logo
Pushing the boundaries of solventless and solvent based extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review