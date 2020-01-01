About this product

Black Cherry Punch Hash Rosin was extracted by FUME using craft grown flower from Safari Flower Company. BCP’s unique terpene profile of farnesene, limonene, caryophyllene and linalool gives the product a dark cherry flavour with sweet apple and grape notes. Our Hash Rosin is a first press made using premium quality 45u – 120u ice water bubble hash. From start to finish the product was handled with an uncompromising level of care to create pungent and fresh extract.