Dark Helmet - Flower Rosin is a limited edition, single harvest, full-spectrum extract from our TR Signature line. Dark Helmet’s fresh citrus and sweet fruity notes create an incomparable experience for connoisseurs. The Dark Helmet strain is sourced from Carmel Pharms of Oro-Medonte, Ontario, and created with Fume’s solventless extraction process to produce a premium Flower Rosin. Full Spectrum Extracts made with Canada’s premier single harvest, craft grown flower.
