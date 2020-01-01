 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dark Helmet Flower Rosin

Dark Helmet Flower Rosin

by Fume

Write a review
Fume Concentrates Solventless Dark Helmet Flower Rosin
Fume Concentrates Solventless Dark Helmet Flower Rosin

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Dark Helmet - Flower Rosin is a limited edition, single harvest, full-spectrum extract from our TR Signature line. Dark Helmet’s fresh citrus and sweet fruity notes create an incomparable experience for connoisseurs. The Dark Helmet strain is sourced from Carmel Pharms of Oro-Medonte, Ontario, and created with Fume’s solventless extraction process to produce a premium Flower Rosin. Full Spectrum Extracts made with Canada’s premier single harvest, craft grown flower.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fume Logo
Fume is an extraction company focused on creating full spectrum extracts that offer an authentic experience and uncompromising quality.