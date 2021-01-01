 Loading…

Jean Guy Distillate 510 Thread Cartridge

by Fume

Fume Concentrates Cartridges Jean Guy Distillate 510 Thread Cartridge

About this product

A terpene rich, pure distillate made up of key cannabinoids extracted from 100% single source cannabis. The Jean Guy boasts a 7% terpene content containing myrcene, bisabolol and terpinolene. This terpene profile gives the oil a sweet, citrusy, and woody flavour. Jean Guy’s pure distillate of key cannabinoids combined with the native terpenes create a True to Flower flavour.

Pushing the boundaries of solventless and solvent based extracts.

