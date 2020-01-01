Tangerine Dream 510 Vape Cartridge
by San Rafael '71
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Orange CKS - Full Spectrum Oil is a limited edition, full-spectrum extract from our TR Signature line. Orange CKS’s sweet citrus aroma and robust cannabinoid profile provide connoisseurs a sweet flavour and a full entourage effect. The Orange CKS strain is sourced from Gage Cannabis and processed using Fume’s solventless terpene extraction method followed by a proprietary CO2 extraction to create a premium Full Spectrum Oil. Full Spectrum Extracts made with Canada’s premier single harvest, craft grown flower.
Be the first to review this product.