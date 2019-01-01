 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannabis and CBD Travel Coffee Press

Cannabis and CBD Travel Coffee Press

by Fusion Coffee Beans

Write a review
Fusion Coffee Beans Other Miscellaneous Cannabis and CBD Travel Coffee Press

About this product

Enjoy your cannabis or CBD infused coffee on-the-go! Fusion’s French press travel mug allows you to brew a single serving of CBD infused or weed coffee with our selection of cannabis coffee blends. The perfect traveling companion to make commuting or running errands a bit more stimulating! • Easy deconstruction for cleaning • Silver stainless steel filter • For use with hot and cold cannabis coffee or CBD infused drinks • BPA-free and FDA certified

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Fusion Coffee Beans Logo
At Fusion Coffee Beans, we specialize in providing astute consumers of caffeine and cannabis with the perfect coffee beans to fuse or pair with their favourite cannabis strains or CBD oils.