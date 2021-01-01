Santa Cruz Shredder x G Pen Medium 4-Piece Grinder
$69.95MSRP
About this product
Custom "G Pen" Medium 4-Piece Grinder by Santa Cruz Shredder featuring: • Patented tooth design to cut multiple ways • Superior, knurled grip for easier rotation • High quality, ISO Certified magnets for consistent, reliable lid closure • Ultrasonically cleansed to achieve fully contaminate-free, Medical-Grade quality • Matte anodized finish for true scratch-resistant protection and durability • T304 Micronic, precision-woven, non-fraying stainless steel screen • Color: Black • Dimensions: 2 1/8" Diameter • Made in Santa Cruz, CA, U.S.A.
About this brand
G Pen (Grenco Science)
