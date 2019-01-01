 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
DJ's Gold

by Gage Cannabis Co.

About this product

Produced indoors with care in small batches, DJ’s Gold is an Indica/Sativa hybrid that packs a golden genetic profile. This strain provides an earthy scent, sweet aroma and distinctly fruity flavour. Inherited from its Blueberry lineage, the buds are robust and bright green with orange hairs and violet undertones. DJ’s Gold offers an earthy, bright and floral taste with myrcene/limonene terpene dominance rounded out by linalool — which is also found in lavender.

About this strain

DJ’s Gold is a cross between the legendary DJ Short Blueberry and Kosher Kush. The strain holds onto the delicious sweet blueberry flavor while adding a piney and lemony flavor from Kosher Kush. Along with its tasty terpene profile, DJ’s Gold is also a high-yielder, easy to grow, and produces dense, dark green buds with stark orange pistils. The relaxing high may leave you content, allowing you to either get out and enjoy the day or stay home on the couch.

 

About this brand

At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.