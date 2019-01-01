About this product
Produced indoors with care in small batches, DJ’s Gold is an Indica/Sativa hybrid that packs a golden genetic profile. This strain provides an earthy scent, sweet aroma and distinctly fruity flavour. Inherited from its Blueberry lineage, the buds are robust and bright green with orange hairs and violet undertones. DJ’s Gold offers an earthy, bright and floral taste with myrcene/limonene terpene dominance rounded out by linalool — which is also found in lavender.
DJ’s Gold is a cross between the legendary DJ Short Blueberry and Kosher Kush. The strain holds onto the delicious sweet blueberry flavor while adding a piney and lemony flavor from Kosher Kush. Along with its tasty terpene profile, DJ’s Gold is also a high-yielder, easy to grow, and produces dense, dark green buds with stark orange pistils. The relaxing high may leave you content, allowing you to either get out and enjoy the day or stay home on the couch.