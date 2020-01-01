Indica Pre-Rolls | Kosher Kush
by Ace Valley
No stores nearby
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
Gelato is an exclusive pheno-hunted indica-dominant strain from the Cookie Family and Sherbinski lineage. The name Gelato was inspired by its signature fruity, dessert-like aroma. Gelato is bursting with peppery, citrus notes and a hoppy pungency. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. Gelato is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Gelato by its deep purple buds, fiery orange hairs, and shining white coat of crystal resin.
Be the first to review this product.
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.