 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Strawberry Fire OG 3x0.5g Pre Rolls

Strawberry Fire OG 3x0.5g Pre Rolls

by Gage Cannabis Co.

Write a review
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Fire OG 3x0.5g Pre Rolls
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Fire OG 3x0.5g Pre Rolls
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Fire OG 3x0.5g Pre Rolls

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry Fire OG is a balanced hybrid that marries Strawberry Cough and Fire OG. It hits the nose with a sour scent that mutes into a smooth berry sweetness. This sweet-yet-skunky aroma is fueled by the strain’s OG lineage. Strawberry Fire OG is balanced out by a robust terpene profile with limonene and myrcene dominance. This creates a refreshing candied sweetness with a lush berry aftertaste. Strawberry Fire OG is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. The buds are cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Strawberry Fire OG by its deep green buds and strawberry-blonde hairs.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Gage Cannabis Co. Logo
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.