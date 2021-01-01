About this product
Sweet Tartz carries a fresh floral aroma with a light fruity flavor. You can identify Sweet Tartz by its dense bright green nugs, fiery orange hairs, and frosty yellow dusting of trichomes.
Gage Cannabis Co.
At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.
