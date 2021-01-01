 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Sweet Tartz

Sweet Tartz

by Gage Cannabis Co.

Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Sweet Tartz

About this product

Sweet Tartz carries a fresh floral aroma with a light fruity flavor. You can identify Sweet Tartz by its dense bright green nugs, fiery orange hairs, and frosty yellow dusting of trichomes.

About this brand

At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.

