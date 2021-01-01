 Loading…

Triple OG 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls

by Gage Cannabis Co.

Triple OG 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Triple OG 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls
Gage Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower Triple OG 3x0.5g Pre-Rolls

About this product

Triple OG is an Indica-dominant strain with lineage tracing back to the sunshine state of Florida. This strain carries fruity notes of grapefruit paired with earthy pungency. Its signature aroma is tantalizing with a hint of floral sweetness. Triple OG is flavorful and well-balanced on the tongue with a sour, cheesy taste. This strain is homegrown in Hamilton, Ontario using a state-of-the-art hydroponic system. Triple OG is cultivated in small batches, hang-dried, and hand-trimmed to guarantee premium quality. All pre-rolls are prepared exclusively using milled full-flower buds. You can identify Triple OG by its large mint green buds and vibrant orange hairs.

About this brand

At Gage Cannabis Co. we believe in delivering quality. From the plants we cultivate to the consumers we engage with; our values focus on delivering cannabis you can’t wait to share. Our plants are grown 100% hydroponically for sustainable and responsible operations. From handpicking to our proprietary dry, trim and cure method, each step of our cultivation process is orchestrated for quality results.

