1:0 Tropic GSC 510 Cartridge 0.45g
About this product
A Sativa 1:0, limonene dominant cartridge with caryophyllene, myrcene, and linalool. Tropic GSC all the buzz and afterglow you're looking for in this tropical cookies cart. A cross between GSC and Tangie, this Sativa 1:0 is limonene dominant with caryophyllene, myrcene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.
About this brand
General Admission
About this strain
Tropicana Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Tropicana Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain first bred by Harry Palms of Bloom Seed Co, who crossed GSC and Tangie. Oni Seed Co of Colorado made a second generation, "Tropicanna Cookies F2" that is also acclaimed. Expect citrus notes backed up by cookies flavor and power. This strain produces purple buds that have hints of dark green with orange hairs.
