2:1 Tropic Thunder 510 Cartridge 0.45g
Dominant in myrcene, this vape is complemented with pinene and caryophyllene. Tropic Thunder you can count on this hybrid to come in on the smoother side. Though its lineage traces back to Maui Wowie, Tropic Thunder is dominant in myrcene and complemented with pinene and caryophllene. Made for the masses, General Admission vapes use ethanol extraction to concentrate strains into THC distillates infused with botanical terpenes.
General Admission
Tropic Thunder
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Tropic Thunder is a mysterious Maui Wowie cross that exhibits colorful buds and floral aromas. The strain’s moderate potency makes it suitable for consumption any time of the day, offering a mellow and manageable buzz that elevates the mood and alleviates stress. Its floral aroma transforms into a bitter, herbaceous mixture of flavors upon combustion or vaporization. Tropic Thunder has been used for a variety of ailments, but excels when contending with depression, inflammation, and muscle spasms.
