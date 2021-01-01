 Loading…

  5. "AK-47" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)
Hybrid

"AK-47" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "AK-47" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

$9.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

AK-47

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Don't let its intense name fool you: AK-47 will leave you relaxed and mellow. This sativa-dominant hybrid strain mixes Colombian, Mexican, Thai, and Afghani varieties, bringing together a complex blend of flavors and effects. AK-47 may deliver a steady and long-lasting cerebral buzz that will keep you mentally alert and engaged in creative or social activities. While its scent is sour and earthy, its sweet, floral notes can only be fully realized in the taste. 

 

