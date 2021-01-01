 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "Amnesia" Hemp Flowers (CBD 20% MAX)
Sativa

"Amnesia" Hemp Flowers (CBD 20% MAX)

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Amnesia" Hemp Flowers (CBD 20% MAX)

$10.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Amnesia

Amnesia
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Myrcene

Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review