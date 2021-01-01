"Amnesia" Hemp Flowers (CBD 20% MAX)
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this brand
Gethemp
About this strain
Amnesia
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Terpinolene
- Myrcene
Amnesia is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Cinderella 99, and Jack Herer. This strain produces effects that are uplifting, creative, euphoric and ideal for treating mood disorders. Growers should expect a 9-10 week flowering period with moderate yields. Amnesia normally has a high THC and low CBD profile and produces intense effects that new consumers should be wary of.
