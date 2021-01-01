 Loading…

  5. "Big buds" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
"Big buds" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Big buds" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$11.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

Big Bud

  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.

