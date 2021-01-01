Big Bud is an indica marijuana strain made from a three-way cross of Afghani, Northern Lights and Skunk #1. Big Bud delivers deeply relaxing effects you can feel from head-to-toe. This strain features an earthy and spicy aroma. Bid Bud has a history of being first developed in the United States before being brought to the Netherlands in the 1980s to survive the war on drugs. Growers say Big Bud produces high yields and massive buds with very few leaves. This strain is best for indoor growing and has a flowering time of 57 days.