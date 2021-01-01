 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "Blueberry Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Hybrid

"Blueberry Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Blueberry Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$11.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Blueberry Haze

Blueberry Haze
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

A hybrid cross of Blueberry and Haze, this strain provides a sweet flavor and pleasant, euphoric high.  Pace yourself with this one—overdoing it can send you to dreamland. 

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review