  5. "Bubblegum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Indica

"Bubblegum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Bubblegum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$10.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Bubblegum Kush

Bubblegum Kush
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.

