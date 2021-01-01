"Bubblegum" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
by GethempWrite a review
$10.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this brand
Gethemp
About this strain
Bubblegum Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
An 80% indica strain from Bulldog Seeds in the Netherlands, Bubblegum Kush is a cross between Bubble Gum and an undisclosed Kush. An easy-to-grow plant that produces huge yields of frosty, resinous buds, it is popular with growers and hash-makers alike. Bubblegum Kush has a sour smell and flavor, and with a THC content in the 18% range, this indica will leave users fully relaxed and glued to the couch.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.