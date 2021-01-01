 Loading…

  5. CBD Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridge
Hybrid

CBD Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridge

by Gethemp

Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridge
Hybrid

CBD Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridge

by Gethemp

$21.99MSRP

$21.99MSRP

About this product

Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Bannana OG Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Banana OG

Banana OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Banana OG is an indica-dominant cross of OG Kush and Banana. With a smell and flavor of overripe bananas, this hybrid definitely earns its name. Banana OG has has a reputation as a creeper, leaving those who over-imbibe in a near comatose state before intense hunger and sleepiness set in. Patients treating muscular pain, appetite loss, and insomnia may benefit from Banana OG.

