  5. CBD Pre-Filled Menthol Ice Cartridge
Hybrid

CBD Pre-Filled Menthol Ice Cartridge

by Gethemp

Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Menthol Ice Cartridge
Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Menthol Ice Cartridge

$21.99MSRP

Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

Ice

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Ice is a hybrid marijuana strain made by combining multiple strains into one seed line: Skunk #1, Afghani, Northern Lights, and Shiva. This strain produces sedating effects accompanied with a body buzz. Ice has an aroma that smells like diesel. Growers say this strain produces high yields with incredible trichome production. Ice is the ideal strain for a lazy afternoon at home when you have nothing to do.

