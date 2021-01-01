 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. CBD Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridge
Hybrid

CBD Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridge

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridge
Gethemp Vaping Vape Pens CBD Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridge

$21.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

GetHemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Pineapple

Pineapple
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review