CBD Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridge
About this product
GetHemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Pineapple Express Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
About this strain
Pineapple
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Pineapple, also known as Pineapple OG, is a hybrid marijuana strain developed by a phenotype of Ed Rosenthal’s Super Bud (ERSB). Pineapple provides stress relief and is known to leave consumers feeling uplifted and relaxed. This strain features intense tropical flavors with undertones of pineapple and diesel.
