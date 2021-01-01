CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge
by GethempWrite a review
$21.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
About this brand
Gethemp
About this strain
Strawberry
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.