  5. CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge
Sativa

CBD Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridge

by Gethemp

$21.99MSRP

About this product

Gethemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Strawberry Kush Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!

About this brand

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Strawberry

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Limonene

Strawberry is a sativa marijuana strain originating from the Netherlands. This strain produces effects that are uplifting and relaxing. Strawberry is a popular choice for those prone to anxiety due to its stress-relieving qualities. Medical marijuana patients choose Strawberry for reducing physical and mental pain. Growers say this strain grows well both indoors and outdoors and has a 9 week flowering time.

