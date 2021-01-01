CBD Pre-Filled Grape God Cartridge
About this product
GetHemp CBD 200mg Pre-Filled Grape God Cartridges are perfect for those who are trying to get their daily CBD dose while conveniently vaping. All of our cartridges are filled with 200mg of Full Spectrum Hemp Extract. Each cartridge contains 1ml of liquid and is sure to leave you coming back for more!
About this strain
Grape God
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Grape God is an indica-dominant hybrid that combines God Bud and Grapefruit genetics. As its name suggests, this strain has a sweet grape aroma with earthy notes that activate on the exhale. Powerful, long-lasting euphoria knocks out stress, leaving your mood elevated and your body relaxed.
