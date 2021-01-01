 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "Cheese" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Hybrid

"Cheese" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Cheese" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$11.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Cheese

Cheese
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Named for its sharply sour aroma, Cheese is an indica-dominant hybrid from the U.K. that has achieved widespread popularity for its unique flavor and consistent potency. With origins that stretch back to the late 1980s, Cheese is said to descend from a Skunk #1 phenotype whose pungent aroma made it stand out. Breeders like Big Buddha Seeds later introduced Afghani indica genetics to increase Cheese’s trichome production and yields. The resulting strain is now well-known for its relaxed, happy effects that gently ease you into a blissful state of mind.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review