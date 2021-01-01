 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "Elektra" Hemp FLower (CBD 30% MAX)

"Elektra" Hemp FLower (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp

Write a review
Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Elektra" Hemp FLower (CBD 30% MAX)

$13.50MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review