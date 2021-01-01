"Elektra" Hemp FLower (CBD 30% MAX)
by GethempWrite a review
$13.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this brand
Gethemp
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.