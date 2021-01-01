 Loading…

  "Kandy Kush" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)
Hybrid

"Kandy Kush" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)

by Gethemp

"Kandy Kush" Hemp Flowers (CBD 16% MAX)

$11.50MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds

About this strain

Kandy Kush

Kandy Kush
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

Kandy Kush is a favorite of DNA Genetics' Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the "Christopher Wallace" cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

