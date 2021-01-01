 Loading…

  "Karma" Hemp Flowers (CBD 12% MAX)
Hybrid

"Karma" Hemp Flowers (CBD 12% MAX)

by Gethemp

"Karma" Hemp Flowers (CBD 12% MAX)

$9.00MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Karma OG

Karma OG
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Karma OG is considered the flagship strain from Karma Genetics, and has won multiple Cannabis Cup awards. Taking over four years to breed, Karma OG was created by crossing OG #17, SFV OG, and HA-OG. Its buds are bulky and dense with a light green hue, while the smell is rich with notes of citrus, pine, and earthiness. Karma OG is potent, eye-catching, and one-of-a-kind, making it a must-have for any cannabis connoisseur.

