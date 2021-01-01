"Orange Bud" Hemp Flowers (CBD 13% MAX)
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this brand
Gethemp
About this strain
Orange Bud
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Orange Bud is a potent hybrid marijuana strain known to produce euphoric and creative effects. This strain contains a high amount of THC. Those who are new to cannabis should be careful when trying Orange Bud as it can be overpowering. Orange Bud features an aroma of orange and nectarines. Growers say this strain comes in dense buds and has orange hairs coating the surface. Flowering time for this strain is 8-9 weeks,
