  5. "Orange Punch" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)
Hybrid

"Orange Punch" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Orange Punch" Hemp Flowers (CBD 30% MAX)

$11.50MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

Gethemp Logo
High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Orange Haze

Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

The sativa-dominant hybrid Orange Haze by Green Devil Genetics combines a flavorful Orange Bud with the classic Haze. From Orange Bud, it inherits a sweet citrus flavor while Haze provides this hybrid with all of our favorite sativa effects: energy, focus, euphoria, and creativity. Orange Haze’s dense, sticky buds are threaded with fiery copper hairs, giving this strain an unmistakable appearance akin to its Orange Bud parent. Green Devil Genetics recommends a 64-day flowering time indoors, or a mid-October harvest for outdoor gardens.

