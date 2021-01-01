"Silver Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
by GethempWrite a review
$11.50MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.
About this brand
Gethemp
About this strain
Silver Haze
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.