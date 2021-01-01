 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. "Silver Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)
Sativa

"Silver Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

by Gethemp

Gethemp Cannabis Flower "Silver Haze" Hemp Flowers (CBD 18% MAX)

$11.50MSRP

About this product

LIMITED TIME SALE! Our Legal CBD flowers are derived from the highest quality hemp strains. They are bred specifically to yield high CBD and low THC contents and are legal in the UK, EU.

About this brand

High-Quality Legal CBD Hemp Flowers (30% CBD Max & Less than 0.2% THC) | Best genetics of CBD Cannabis Buds | Free Delivery to UK & Ireland on orders over £50

About this strain

Silver Haze

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Silver Haze delivers the full-strength Haze experience in a fatter, faster, more compact form. Crossing Haze with Northern Lights, Silver Haze maintains strong but clear-headed effects. Introduced by Sensi Seeds, Silver Haze gets its name from the massive amount of shiny THC glands covering the buds. 

 

0 customer reviews

