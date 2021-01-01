 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Portable vaporizers
  5. MV1 - Nickel

MV1 - Nickel

by Ghost Vapes

Write a review
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Nickel
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Nickel
Ghost Vapes Vaping Portable Vaporizers MV1 - Nickel

$295.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Our perfectly polished, metallic MV1 Nickel vaporizer shows how different is good. Specially crafted to bring a fresh, dynamic look to vaping to enhance your experience. Built from the finest materials with innovative, proprietary technology that excels other dry herb vaporizers in the market. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances

About this brand

Ghost Vapes Logo
Whether you're a vaping newcomer or looking for an enhanced flavor experience, the GHOST MV1 represents the very latest design & technology in portable electronic vaporizers for both herbs and extracts.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review