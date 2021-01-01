About this product

Our perfectly polished, metallic MV1 Nickel vaporizer shows how different is good. Specially crafted to bring a fresh, dynamic look to vaping to enhance your experience. Built from the finest materials with innovative, proprietary technology that excels other dry herb vaporizers in the market. Our latest production units now come with: - The latest heat-sink with improved seals - Highly durable tactile Matt UV finish on reverse - Newly improved door mechanism & switch - Updated firmware to keep your MV1 vape operating at its very best - Improved tolerances